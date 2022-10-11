Deion Sanders has transformed himself into one of the best coaches in college football. As the head coach of HBCU Jackson State University, Sanders has improved the program tremendously, and he has even brought in a plethora of high-ranking recruits. The team has changed its fortunes, and there is no doubt that Sanders’ leadership is behind the school’s success.

Unfortunately, Jackson State went through a rough patch at the start of the season due to the water crisis in the city. Players had to be moved to different locations, and it was Sanders who was able to coordinate things while also giving the players the guidance necessary to get through such an ordeal.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a trailer for the new four-part docuseries Coach Prime which is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video, Sanders can be seen giving his players a speech, calling on them to show leadership amid this situation.

Per Sanders:

“Just because we changed locations, y’all act like we changing destinations. It’s not. We’re the same, but we put you into a whole new environment and you act totally different. I’m seeing a whole bunch of followers and no leaders. Cause true leaders take responsibility for their team and helps them achieve goals. You’ve got to believe this fellas. It’s all on your shirts, but the way you’re going about your life, you don’t. You just be entering through this thing thinking somebody gonna give you something, ain’t nobody gonna give you nothing. You’re gonna have to take it. You’re gonna have to earn it. You’re gonna have to want that thing, you’re gonna have to feel that thing, you’re gonna have to embody that thing.”

Sanders has proven that he knows how to command a team, and this is further proof of that. Hopefully, for he and his team, he can get back to another bowl game this year.