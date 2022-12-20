Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders are two men who have been criticized heavily as of late. This is because Sanders is currently in the midst of leaving an HBCU. Additionally, Sharpe has defended Sanders and even noted that an HBCU was never his first choice.

Overall, this discourse has divided people and following Sanders’ last game with Jackson State, the debate is still being had. Simply put, fans wish there was more respect for HBCUs. Sanders’ decision and Sharpe’s subsequent support have opened up a dialogue about what building up an HBCU football program should look like.

With Sanders taking the head coaching job in Colorado, Shannon Sharpe made his way to Boulder recently. This was for a special episode of Club Shay Shay that we imagine will be dropping fairly soon. Overall, these two are incredibly interesting, and their conversation should be reflective of that.

While taking to Twitter, Sharpe noted that he visited Sanders for a special on-location episode. The two were happy to see each other, and we can only imagine the stories that were shared. Hopefully, this interview will bring some clarity about Sanders’ big decision.

With Sanders and Sharpe receiving heavy criticism, we’re sure there will be some strong reactions to his podcast. However, Sanders is someone who has received praise from his players, and we’re sure he has his reasons for leaving Mississippi. Either way, there is going to be a lot of chatter surrounding this meeting of the minds.

