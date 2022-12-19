Deion Sanders is moving on from Jackson State University as he recently accepted a position with Colorado. However, Sanders got to coach one last game with JSU on Saturday. This was for the Celebration Bowl which is a matchup between two HBCU champions. Jackson State got to take on North Carolina Central, and it was an epic matchup.

Unfortunately for Sanders and his team, they ended up losing by a score of 41-34. This loss ultimately came in overtime, although it was a hard-fought game by his team. Either way, Sanders will be disappointed to finish his JSU career with one final loss.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers walks the field during pregame warmups prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

One of the most memorable plays from the game took place in overtime. While down by seven, Hayden Hagler of JSU dropped what would have been the game-tying TD pass. After Hagler missed his mark, the Tigers went on to lose. It was a heartbreaking moment for the young player, who received death threats after the game.

Hayden Hagler drops the Wide Open TD! Jackson State Loses…pic.twitter.com/75tydUE05S — PROPBetz (@JustPropBetz) December 17, 2022

Deion Sanders Stands With His Player

With Hagler feeling the weight of the moment, he couldn’t help but let out his emotion in the locker room. Hagler was sitting at his locker crying when Sanders came over and offered some words of encouragement. Coach Prime noted that the game isn’t all on Hagler and that the team as a whole needed to be better.

“That ain’t on you, that’s on US.”



Coach Prime consoles Hayden Hagler, who dropped a potential game-tying TD.



This should give you a pretty good idea of how much this man cares about his players.



(Via @DeionSandersJr) pic.twitter.com/Ejwncbigv3 — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) December 18, 2022

This was yet another demonstration of just how much Sanders cares about his players. While he might be going to a different school, there is no doubt that he cares a great deal about these kids. Overall, he has been a net benefit to them.

