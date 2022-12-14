Deion Sanders found himself at the center of controversy last week. As many of you know, Sanders announced that he would leave Jackson State University to coach at Colorado. Although this is a big opportunity for Sanders, many felt betrayed by his decision.

When Sanders was hired by JSU, the NFL legend claimed that he was committed to raising the profile of HBCUs. In the end, however, Sanders decided to pursue opportunities at a bigger school. Overall, it is a complicated situation that has led to a whole slew of hot takes.

Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers talk with the media during the post game press conference after the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Rattlers 59 to 3. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders Brings In T.C. Taylor

This week, Jackson State University got its new head coach. His name is T.C. Taylor and he just so happens to be a former JSU player. For three seasons, Taylor was the team’s receivers coach, and according to TMZ, Sanders was a big advocate for Taylor in terms of being his replacement.

In the video clip below, you can see Sanders introducing Taylor as the new head coach of the team. “Congratulations [Coach Taylor] on being the new [Jackson State football] head coach!” Sanders wrote below. “You deserve it! Love ya and appreciate u my brother. #CoachPrime.”

Taylor knows many of these players well, and in the end, he got a monstrous ovation from his new players. He was clearly excited about the new opportunity, saying “It has been a dream of mine to be a coach here.”

Overall, Sanders has left the program in good hands, and the future is still very bright at JSU. Hopefully, Taylor is able to have a long and prosperous career in Mississippi.

