Deion Sanders is one of the biggest names in the sports world right now. This is because of his recent decision to leave Jackson State University. Subsequently, Sanders will be coaching the football program over at Colorado. Overall, this is a big story because of Sanders’ previous commitment to HBCUs.

Some feel that Sanders is a hypocrite who is going against his values. Others, however, believe that Sanders is very much justified in going somewhere else. After all, Colorado is going to be paying him a whole lot more, which certainly factors into his decision.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders Docuseries

Despite everything that has happened, Sanders is still dropping a docuseries on Prime Video called Coach Prime. The docuseries will showcase his time with JSU, and it is sure to be a good time. Below, you can find the new trailer which details what you can all expect.

“I am honored and elated to share this inside look at how our program made history as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team,” Sanders said in a statement. “This group of young men are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character, and together, we were able to dominate all season long.

“You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

No matter how you feel about Sanders’ decision, there is no denying that he is a good coach. He is always looking out for his players, and he has shown himself to be a coaching superstar in the making.

