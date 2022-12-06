Deion Sanders has been in the news quite a bit over the last couple of days. This is the result of his latest announcement in the college football world. After three seasons of coaching at Jackson State University, Deion will now be taking his coaching prowess to Colorado.

Subsequently, Sanders has received quite a bit of criticism. This is because JSU is an HBCU, and it was thought that Sanders was looking to build the program over the next decade. HBCUs don’t get the same shine as other schools, and there is a sense of disappointment that Sanders left one for more money.

Deion Sanders attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Deion Sanders Meets His New Players

Despite the criticism, there are plenty of people out there who are defending Sanders, including Shannon Sharpe. However, Sanders is simply looking to move forward as he has a job to do in Colorado. The program in Colorado hasn’t had the same success it is used to, and now, Sanders is being brought in to fix that.

Yesterday, Sanders got to meet with his players for the very first time. As one can imagine, it was a massive moment for the school, and the players were very excited. Moreover, Sanders himself was excited, as he got to implement his philosophy early into the offseason.

As you can see in the clip below, Sanders entered the conference room with 2Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” playing over the speaker. The new head coach wanted to make an impression, and he did just that.

Back at JSU, there remains some resentment over his decision. For instance, a mural of Sanders was recently defaced on campus. Needless to say, his decision has left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths.

