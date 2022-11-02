Many are in mourning today as just yesterday, Migos rapper Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston. Takeoff was a legend of modern hip-hop as his triplet flows were the blueprint for a lot of the sounds we hear today. His death is unfathomable, and many are urging caution and an end to violence.

As you can imagine, there are many people who are looking to be as careful as possible when traveling to Houston. You never know what can happen, and NFL legend Deion Sanders is well aware of that. In fact, he is looking to protect his players at Jackson State University from any possible mishaps.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While speaking to the team on Tuesday, Sanders told his players that they would not be allowed to leave their hotel rooms this weekend. The team is going to be playing in Houston against the Texas Southern Tigers, and Sanders wants to make sure that everyone is safe throughout the weekend.

“I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently, that’s our rappers,” Sander said. “Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we’re going. So, that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel, ’cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

This then led to a speech in which Sanders urged his players to make lifestyle changes that can potentially save their lives. These changes include hanging around people who have a positive influence on your life. For Sanders, these are easy changes to make that can help you later on in life.

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with,” he said. “You gon’ have to change if you expect change…You’re going to have to disconnect.”

Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Aflac

Since joining Jackson State, Sanders has proven to be an exceptional coach. His team is undefeated this year, and he clearly cares about their well-being. Hopefully, their weekend goes smoothly and without controversy.