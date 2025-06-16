Gunna, along with Laremy Tunsil and Charles Omenihu, will be teaching young kids the ins and outs of football, about life, and more.

Overall, Gunna is extremely excited to lend his knowledge to the youth, especially through this camp in particular. "This camp is more than just drills and plays, it’s about showing up for yourself and your future. It’s about committing to the grind, pushing through every challenge, and never quitting. This camp teaches more than football, it builds a mindset that won’t stop, driving these kids to keep going beyond the game, every single day."

Gunna is giving back his time and energy once again for a great cause. The four-time GRAMMY nominated rapper from Georgia will be traveling to Frisco, Texas to speak to the youth. It's for an empowerment camp that will be on Saturday, June 21. However, football will also be a major part of the afternoon, per a press release.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.