Gunna is giving back his time and energy once again for a great cause. The four-time GRAMMY nominated rapper from Georgia will be traveling to Frisco, Texas to speak to the youth. It's for an empowerment camp that will be on Saturday, June 21. However, football will also be a major part of the afternoon, per a press release.
Because of this two NFL stars are going to be co-hosting the event with Gunna. They include offensive lineman for the Washington Commanders, Laremy Tunsil, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Charles Omenihu. 130 kids will be in attendance for four-and-a-half hours of "hands-on football instruction and life-changing mentorship."
In a more detailed breakdown, the press release confirms the following: "Exclusive gear for every attendee. Q + A with Gunna, Laremy, and Charles about mental health and overcoming adversity. A gaming tournament where campers can face off against the camp hosts." Lastly, there will be "life skills workshops, giveaways, and surprise guests."
Overall, there are a total of four partnerships sponsors for this free camp. They are DistinctlyHIS Ministries, which is based on Dallas and focuses on "faith-based mentorship, football training, and college and career exposure."
Gunna "Won't Stop"
There's Gunna's Great Giveaway, which helps the underserved in Fulton County, Georgia. Laremy Tunsil also has one and it's called Divine Tree. His organization "bridges sports, music, art, and business to empower underserved communities."
Lastly, there's UEL Dreamcon (The Ultimate Endgamers League). It is a professional esports league "that redefines competitive gaming by emphasizing versatility, community, and holistic skill development."
Overall, Gunna is extremely excited to lend his knowledge to the youth, especially through this camp in particular. "This camp is more than just drills and plays, it’s about showing up for yourself and your future. It’s about committing to the grind, pushing through every challenge, and never quitting. This camp teaches more than football, it builds a mindset that won’t stop, driving these kids to keep going beyond the game, every single day."
Speaking of not stopping and pushing yourself, that message was conveyed heavily on his brand-new single, "Won't Stop." It dropped this past Friday, June 13 and it looks to be a hit single for his upcoming and unnamed album that he's been teasing as of late.