Jason Kelce Heckled By Crazed Fan Demanding An Autograph

The fan was a bit obsessive.

Jason Kelce is once again in the news for a fan interaction. On Thursday evening, Kelce was in Los Angeles for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The football legend left the El Capitan Theater and was met with a fan that was angry at Kelce for not signing autographs. The fan referred to him as "nobody special" and a "s**t bag." Kelce explained that he doesn't sign autographs for people who follow him around. In a de-escalation measure, Kelce did ultimately sign the fan's gear, saying that he was not trying to be mean. The fan apologized as well.

This comes just a few weeks after a previous altercation Jason Kelce had, where a Penn State athlete shoved his phone in Kelce's face and referred to his brother, NFL star Travis, as a "f*****t" for dating Taylor Swift. Kelce smacked the athlete's phone out of his hands. He repeatedly asked him "who's the f*****t" now?" in response to the athlete's words. Kelce later apologized for his actions on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, saying that he "fell down to a level he shouldn't have."

Jason Kelce Gets Heckled By Fan Demanding Autograph

Of course, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer's interaction with a heckling fan is far from the first time an athlete has been approached for an autograph in that way. However, it is good for all parties that the situation did not escalate beyond some very pointed words.