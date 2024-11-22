Jason Kelce Heckled By Crazed Fan Demanding An Autograph

Jason Kelce is once again in the news for a fan interaction. On Thursday evening, Kelce was in Los Angeles for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The football legend left the El Capitan Theater and was met with a fan that was angry at Kelce for not signing autographs. The fan referred to him as "nobody special" and a "s**t bag." Kelce explained that he doesn't sign autographs for people who follow him around. In a de-escalation measure, Kelce did ultimately sign the fan's gear, saying that he was not trying to be mean. The fan apologized as well.
This comes just a few weeks after a previous altercation Jason Kelce had, where a Penn State athlete shoved his phone in Kelce's face and referred to his brother, NFL star Travis, as a "f*****t" for dating Taylor Swift. Kelce smacked the athlete's phone out of his hands. He repeatedly asked him "who's the f*****t" now?" in response to the athlete's words. Kelce later apologized for his actions on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, saying that he "fell down to a level he shouldn't have."
Jason Kelce Gets Heckled By Fan Demanding Autograph
Of course, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer's interaction with a heckling fan is far from the first time an athlete has been approached for an autograph in that way. However, it is good for all parties that the situation did not escalate beyond some very pointed words.
Jason Kelce's interview with Jimmy Kimmel aired last night. In the conversation with Kimmel, Kelce confirmed his own late-night talk show venture with ESPN would be going forward. ESPN issued a press release on Friday morning with additional details. They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce premieres on January 3. It airs on five straight Fridays, through the NFL playoffs. The last episode airs on February 1, just over a week before Super Bowl 59. This new role comes in the first year of a multiyear contract with the famed sports network, and appears to be a strong showing of confidence in Kelce's media presence going forward.