Sexyy Red Shares Her Halloween Costume With Fans

It's only been October for two days, but that hasn't stopped Sexyy Red from fully embracing the Halloween spirit. "Spooky SZN" she captioned a tweet where she shared photos of her costume for the beloved holiday. This year it seems she's sporting a black-colored Spiderman bodysuit for her costume. In the attached pictures she doesn't focus as much on showing off her costume as she does showing off her body.

Fans discussing the costume unsurprisingly cracked jokes. "Never thought I’d see young thug in a Spider-Man outfit," a massively upvoted comment reads. The joke pokes fun at a largely held belief that Red looks very similar to Young Thug. These jokes run throughout the comment section with another one reading "Damn I aint know thugger had a WAGON like dat." Despite the jokes and hate in the comments, some fans did show up to show some love to Sexyy Red. Some did so by pointing out how good she looks in the costume while others focused on the quality of her recent musical output. Check out the entire post below.

Sexyy Red's Spider-Man Halloween Fit

Sexyy Red has been on a prolific hot streak of new singles recently. That began with her "Hellcats SRTs" remix with Lil Durk. The pair finally dropped the song after weeks of teasing it by taking playful shots at each other back and forth online. She followed that up with another collaboration, teaming up with Moneybagg Yo on the song "Big Dawg."

She dropped her most recent brand-new single last week with "Shake Yo Dreads." Just a few days after that she teamed up with Raedio for the newest single from HBO's Rap Sh!t season two. The pair dropped "No Panties" which will be included on the soundtrack for the hip-hop-themed TV show's second season. She may not even be done dropping new songs as she's continued to tease even more material online. What do you think of Sexyy Red's choice in Halloween costume? Let us know in the comment section below.

