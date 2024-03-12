Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement Reimagined” Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 remains a fan favorite, and excitement is mounting for its upcoming "Black Cement Reimagined" colorway set to drop this holiday season. Staying true to its roots while introducing new elements, this iteration offers a modern twist on the classic silhouette. Featuring the timeless combo of black, cement grey, and fire red, it pays homage to the iconic "Black Cement" original.

Sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated colorway, eager to add it to their collections. With its iconic design and rich heritage, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement Reimagined" is poised to be a standout release. In essence, this new colorway combines nostalgia with innovation, breathing fresh life into a legendary silhouette that continues to capture hearts. Overall, this pair features one of the most iconic and loved colors out there, and will definitely be a hit.

“Black Cement Reimagined” Air Jordan 3

These shoes have a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers are made of black leather, with grey elephant print details. Further, there are red accents on the lace locks and the Jordan branding on the tongue. You'll also find a white Nike Air on the heel. Overall, these shoes have a simple color style, with lively red accents adding some excitement. Keep an eye out for these shoes to be released in November as sneakerheads get ready for this Air Jordan 3 drop.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement Reimagined” will be released on November 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

