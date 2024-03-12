Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” Receives New Release Date

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make waves with its upcoming "White/Game Royal" colorway, scheduled for release this October. This iteration of the iconic silhouette boasts a crisp white leather upper, providing a clean and sleek appearance. The contrasting Game Royal accents on the mudguard, heel tab, and outsole add a vibrant pop of color to the design, creating a striking visual contrast. The use of premium materials ensures durability and comfort, making these sneakers suitable for both on and off-court wear.

With its timeless design and eye-catching color scheme, the Air Jordan 12 "White/Game Royal" is sure to become a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for its release this October, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the opportunity to secure a pair of these iconic kicks. Anticipation is high for the release of this striking colorway, as fans eagerly await the chance to add these kicks to their collection. Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Air Jordan 12 "White/Game Royal" is sure to make a statement.

"White/Game Royal" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers boast a sleek black rubber sole paired with a corresponding black midsole. Constructed with a white leather base, they feature black overlays near the toebox. Additionally, blue accents adorn the tongues and sides, with blue branding on the heel tab. Overall, the clean color combination of white, blue, and black ensures these sneakers will be a hit upon release.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” will be released on October 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

