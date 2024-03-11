Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe” Release Date Moved Up

The Air Jordan 14 continues its legacy with the highly anticipated "Black Toe" colorway set to release this November. This iconic silhouette, originally debuted in 1998, remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its sleek design and performance features. The "Black Toe" iteration pays homage to the classic Chicago Bulls color scheme, with a predominantly white upper complemented by black and red accents. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 14 offers both style and functionality.

The smooth leather upper provides durability and a luxurious feel, while the signature Jumpman logo on the heel adds a touch of authenticity. Featuring Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel, the Air Jordan 14 delivers responsive cushioning and optimal impact protection for a comfortable ride on and off the court. The iconic midsole design, inspired by Michael Jordan's Ferrari, adds a unique touch to the sneaker's aesthetic. With its timeless design and performance-driven construction, the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" is sure to be a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 UCONN "Away" PE Exclusive Images

"Black Toe" Air Jordan 14

These sneakers have a black rubber sole with a white and black midsole for a classic look. The uppers are made of black suede with nubuck overlays for depth. You'll spot the famous Jumpman logo on the toebox and sides, adding to the sleek style. The tongue is black, keeping it simple. With white, black, and red accents, these sneakers have a winning color scheme that's easy to match with any outfit.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" will now be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More:

[Via]