An On-Foot Look At The Returning Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe”

On-foot photos of the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" havet surfaced, and the highly anticipated sneaker is set to release this November. First introduced in 1998, the Air Jordan 14 remains a favorite for its sleek design and high-performance features. The "Black Toe" colorway pays tribute to the classic Chicago Bulls look, featuring a predominantly white upper with bold black and red accents. Crafted with premium materials, the sneaker seamlessly blends style and functionality.
The durable leather upper not only adds a luxurious feel but also provides excellent durability. The signature Jumpman logo on the heel enhances its authenticity, while the Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel ensures responsive comfort and impact protection. Inspired by Michael Jordan's Ferrari, the unique midsole design adds an extra level of flair. With its combination of classic design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" is poised to be a must-have addition for any sneaker enthusiast. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build among fans eager to secure this iconic pair.
"Black Toe" Air Jordan 14
These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a white and black midsole, providing them with a timeless appearance. Also, the uppers are crafted from black suede with nubuck overlays, adding texture and depth. Additionally, the iconic Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the toebox and sides, enhancing the sleek design. Further, the black tongue maintains a clean and understated look. Finished with white, black, and red accents, these sneakers offer a versatile colorway that pairs effortlessly with any outfit.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Black Toe" will be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]