Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Rock” Restocking Tomorrow

Prepare to elevate your sneaker game with the restock of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the highly coveted "MX Rock" colorway. The pair is hitting shelves tomorrow after its initial drop in 2021. Despite the setbacks faced by Adidas following the Kanye fiasco and the subsequent cancellation of 2023 releases, the brand is bouncing back with a fresh lineup of colorways for sneakerheads to enjoy. The "MX Rock" iteration of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is a true statement piece. It features a unique blend of earthy tones and accents. With its Primeknit upper and black stripe, this colorway exudes a sense of flair.

Whether you're hitting the streets or turning heads on the dance floor, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in "MX Rock" will make a statement wherever you go. But it's not just about style—the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is also engineered for performance. Equipped with Adidas' signature Boost cushioning technology and a durable rubber outsole, this sneaker offers unparalleled comfort and support with every step. Overall, mark your calendars and get ready to cop the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in "MX Rock" tomorrow.

"MX Rock" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

The sneakers feature an Adidas Boost sole and a black rubber sole and midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from black, grey, and brown Primeknit, creating an earthy look. Also, a darker streak is found on the sides. Also, dark laces are present and a black heel tab is also present.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Rock” will be restocked on March 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

