Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherry Blossom” Release Details Revealed

Prepare to step into spring with the Air Jordan 2 Low in its upcoming "Cherry Blossom" colorway set to bloom soon. This fresh iteration of the classic silhouette brings a vibrant and floral-inspired design to the forefront. Featuring a white leather upper adorned with delicate cherry blossom embroidery, the Air Jordan 2 Low captures the essence of the season in full bloom. The intricate floral detailing adds a touch of elegance and femininity to the sneaker.

The combination of soft pastel hues and crisp white leather creates a harmonious balance that exudes both style and sophistication. True to its heritage, the Air Jordan 2 Low retains its signature features, including the iconic wings logo on the tongue and the classic Air Jordan branding on the heel. With its unique design and attention to detail, this sneaker is sure to make a statement wherever you go. As the release date approaches, anticipation is high for the chance to cop a pair of these floral-inspired kicks.

"Cherry Blossom" Air Jordan 2 Low

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, white leather constructs the entirety of the uppers, with more white leather overlays. A white to pink gradient plastic heel tab adds more color the sneakers. Also, vibrant green Jordan branding is on the tongues. Overall, this pair is certainly vibrant and pays homage to the Japanese spring season.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherry Blossom” will be released on March 21st via SNKRS Japan, with a larger release booked for the future. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

