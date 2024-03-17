Nike LeBron 21 “Cool Grey” Officially Revealed

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the upcoming release of the Nike LeBron 21 in the fresh "Cool Grey" colorway, hitting shelves this April. This latest iteration of LeBron James's signature kicks will make a bold statement on and off the court. With its sleek design and versatile color scheme, the "Cool Grey" LeBron 21 will turn heads and capture attention. Featuring a dominant cool grey hue on the upper, this sneaker exudes a modern and sophisticated vibe.

LeBron's iconic logo takes center stage on the tongue, adding a touch of flair and reminding everyone of the shoe's basketball pedigree. But the Nike LeBron 21 isn't just about looks—it's built for performance too. With cutting-edge technology and innovative design elements, this sneaker helps you dominate on the court. From its lightweight construction to its responsive cushioning system, every aspect of the LeBron 21 is optimized for maximum comfort, support, and responsiveness. Sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to get their hands on the "Cool Grey" LeBron 21.

"Cool Grey" Nike LeBron 21

Image via Nike

These kicks boast a sleek grey rubber sole paired with a coordinating midsole, ensuring both style and stability. Also, the uppers feature a durable grey material, accented with subtle silver details along the Nike Swoosh and lace areas. LeBron's iconic logo graces both tongues, while a unique wavy design in matching grey adorns the heels. Overall, engineered with performance in mind, these sneakers are perfect for dominating the basketball court in style, offering a clean and sophisticated all-grey aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Cool Grey” will be released on April 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

