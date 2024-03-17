Air Jordan 4 “First Class” PE Exclusive Photos

Introducing the Air Jordan 4 "First Class" PE, a special player's edition crafted exclusively for WNBA athletes. This unique pair pays tribute to the elite status of these talented players with its luxurious design and attention to detail. Adorned in a sophisticated light green color scheme, the Air Jordan 4 "First Class" PE exudes elegance and style. The subtle hue is complemented by lavish gold accents, adding a touch of style to the silhouette.

This intricate detail adds a playful yet sophisticated touch to the design, further emphasizing the premium nature of the sneaker. While the Air Jordan 4 "First Class" PE is sure to turn heads on and off the court, it's important to note that there are currently no plans for this special edition to be released to the public. Instead, it remains a coveted collector's item reserved for WNBA players and a select few. As we celebrate the talent and achievements of these remarkable athletes, the Air Jordan 4 "First Class" PE serves as a symbol of their dedication and commitment to the game.

"First Class" Air Jordan 4 PE

The sneakers feature an off-white rubber sole and a clean matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a light green leather base, with slightly darker green leather overlays. Darker green accents are located near the laces and the heels. Further, a gold hang tag with PDX, the Portland airport, on the sides,

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 4 “First Class” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

