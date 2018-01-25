first class
- MusicLudacris Gives Jack Harlow His Co-SignThe rapper spoke out in support of Jack Harlow's sampling of "Glamorous."By Noah Grant
- MusicJack Harlow Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency The rapper is making his return to Las Vegas with his "First Class" Residency By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureFergie & Jack Harlow Share A Behind-The-Scenes VMA Rehearsal Photo DumpWhile hosting the VMAs, the Kentucky native surprised viewers with an appearance from Fergie while he performed "First Class."By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJack Harlow Performs "First Class" For An Unenthused Crowd At Ohio State: WatchThe Kentucky native sat down with analysts afterward to give his take on the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arkansas Razorbacks game taking place later today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBurna Boy Seemingly Shades Jack Harlow Over VMA WinThe Nigerian singer took to TikTok to share his thoughts on Jack Harlow winning "Song of the Summer" at this year's VMAs. By hnhh
- MusicYoung Guru Defends Young Producers Sampling Early 2000s HitsYoung Guru puts things into perspective. By Aron A.
- MusicJack Harlow's "First Class" Climbs Back To Top Of Billboard Hot 100Jack Harlow has taken back the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from Future and Drake.By Cole Blake
- MusicBobby Shmurda Approves Of Jack Harlow's "First Class" By Showing Off Dance MovesWhile visiting DJ Self, Shmurda sang along to the Fergie-sampled single and said, "I love this sh*t!"By Erika Marie
- MusicJack Harlow Earns Top Spot On Billboard Hot 100 With “First Class”Jack Harlow's “First Class” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicJack Harlow Performed For The Kid's Choice Awards And Twitter Weighs InJack Harlow was invited to perform a medley of his songs during Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards and also received the slime treatment. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureJack Harlow's "First Class" Single Will Arrive Next FridayHarlow has been hard at work preparing for the arrival of next month's new album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBlueface & Gunna Unapologetically Flaunt Their Wealth In "First Class" VideoBlueface has served the strokes, once again.By Alexander Cole
- NewsBlueface & Gunna Get Luxurious On "First Class"Blueface follows a similar formula on "First Class."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Flew Her Dogs To Glasgow On A Private Jet To Help With AnxietyAriana Grande calls on her dogs for support. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsBusta Rhymes Reportedly Lost It On Passengers On FlightBusta Rhymes allegedly went wild on a bunch of passengers on a flight to London.By Aron A.
- MusicRihanna Shades First Class Passenger For Watching Super Bowl Mid-FlightRihanna called the passenger a "weirdo."By Alex Zidel
- MusicWale Calls Out "Racist" American Airlines EmployeesWale even came with the receipts.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChief Keef's Baby Mama Has Seemingly Moved On To Waka FlockaSlim Danger says that Tammy Rivera was not pleased about the two fooling around.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Accuses American Airlines Of Racial DiscriminationJoey Bada$$ is not here for any racial discrimination. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuicy J Says He's Getting $200K To Play Show In DubaiJuicy J is living the high life. By Matt F