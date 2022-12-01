Jack Harlow is taking his show on the road. The Kentucky rapper will be returning to Las Vegas. Jack will be taking over Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub for his “First Class” residency, scheduled for March 18 and May 27.

Zouk’s official Instagram page posted a message regarding Jack’s big return to Vegas. “Jack is Back,” they wrote. “We’re thrilled to announce @jackharlow’s return to #ZoukNightclub for his 2023 Residency.” The 24-year old rapper released a statement about his upcoming residency. “I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022. The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023,” Harlow said in a press release. “See y’all there!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Jack Harlow performs crowd favorite songs at the “American Express Presents: Louisville by Jack Harlow” Member Week Celebration at Brooklyn Steel on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Express)

It seems that everything Jack touch turned to gold this year. He earned three nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, with “First Class” up for Best Melodic Rap Performance, “Churchill Downs” competing for Best Rap Song and his “Come Home The Kids Miss You LP” up for Best Rap Album. But with much success comes much awareness for the star. In a recent interview with British GQ, Jack spoke about the current state of journalism and their relationship with artists.

“I don’t feel like I’m a darling in the journalism space,” he said. “I feel like everyone in journalism is so sophisticated right now, or journalism is so sophisticated. I’m not a niche artist. I’m out here killing shit. And I’m a white artist in a Black genre. Journalists can never show me too much love.” Harlow has also taken his talents to the big screen. The buzzing rapper will star in White Men Can’t Jump, the reboot, taking on Woody Harrelson’s role as Billy Hoyle.

