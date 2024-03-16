Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” First Leaked Photo

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 High OG in its upcoming "Metallic Gold" colorway set to release this summer. This latest iteration of the iconic silhouette brings a touch of luxury and sophistication to the classic design. Featuring a premium leather upper in a sleek metallic gold finish, the Air Jordan 1 High OG exudes style. The metallic gold hue is complemented by black accents, including the Swoosh, laces, and ankle collar, adding depth and contrast to the overall aesthetic.

True to its heritage, the Air Jordan 1 High OG retains its signature details, including the iconic Wings logo on the ankle and the Nike Air branding on the tongue. The classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette is elevated with a luxurious twist, making it a standout choice for both casual wear and sneaker enthusiasts alike. With its striking colorway and premium materials, this sneaker is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping out for a night on the town, these sneakers offer a bold statement that commands attention.

"Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High OG

While we can't see the rubber sole in this image, we assume the sneakers feature a metallic gold rubber sole. The shoes also feature a white midsole and a black leather base. Further, gold and black leather overlays are present, as well as a gold Nike Swoosh. A black Wings logo is located above the Swoosh.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

