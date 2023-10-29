Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Navy Gum” Drop Details

A clean skateboarding shoe.

The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ is a skateboarding sneaker revered for its performance and style. It has an upcoming "Navy Gum" colorway that's generating excitement among skate enthusiasts and fashion-savvy individuals alike. Originally released in 2009, the Janoski OG+ offers a low-top, minimalist design that's beloved by skaters for its board feel and durability. With a sleek suede and leather upper, it combines toughness with fashion-forward aesthetics. The upcoming "Navy Gum" colorway is set to bring a classic and versatile look to the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+.

The deep navy upper complements the gum rubber outsole, making it a stylish choice for both skateboarding and everyday wear. The Janoski OG+ is significant for its enduring presence in skate culture. Its combination of a Zoom Air unit for cushioning and a sticky rubber outsole for grip has made it a favorite among skateboarders. As the "Navy Gum" version gets ready to hit the streets, the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ continues to be a go-to option for those who demand both performance and style from their skateboarding footwear, maintaining its status as a skateboarding icon.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a gum midsole. A navy leather constructs the base of the sneakers, and the shoes feature a white Nike Swoosh on the sides. Navy laces complete the design, and Stefan Janoski's branding is located on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are engineered for skateboarding. They feature a clean colorway that incorporates dark navy and gum tones throughout.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Navy Gum” is going to drop in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price will be $95 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

