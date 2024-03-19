Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Gets Official Product Shots

The Air Jordan 4 is dropping in a big color scheme with its upcoming release in May, featuring a striking "Military Blue" colorway. This highly anticipated iteration boasts a clean white base accented with military blue details, creating a timeless yet refreshing aesthetic. The classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 4 remains unchanged, with its iconic features such as the visible Air cushioning unit and supportive mid-top design. The "Military Blue" Air Jordan 4 will capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Whether you're a fan of the Air Jordan legacy or simply appreciate well-crafted footwear, this release offers something for everyone. As May approaches, anticipation for the drop of the "Military Blue" Air Jordan 4 continues to grow. Sneakerheads around the world eagerly await the opportunity to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. With its timeless design and eye-catching colorway, the Air Jordan 4 is poised to make a lasting impression in the world of sneakers. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of this "Military Blue" sneaker.

"Military Blue" Air Jordan 4

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a light grey base with a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed from a white leather base, with cream leather overlays. Further, military blue accents are all around the sneaker. From just above the midsole to the lace locks to the netting on the sides and toebox - this shade of blue is absolutely beautiful. Military blue branding includes the Jumpman on the tongues and there is also white Nike Air branding on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” will be released on May 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

