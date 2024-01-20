Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” Coming Soon

A new look for the AF1 NN.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Next-Nature-Platinum-Violet-FN6326-001-5

Embrace the fusion of style and sustainability with the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature in its upcoming "University Blue" colorway. This eco-conscious sneaker offers a seamless blend of blue and white hues, creating a cohesive and visually appealing design that aligns with the essence of nature. The "University Blue" edition of the Air Force 1 Low Next Nature not only captures attention with its color palette but also showcases Nike's commitment to sustainable practices. Crafted with recycled materials and environmentally friendly construction, these sneakers elevate your fashion choices while minimizing environmental impact.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this eco-friendly colorway, recognizing the iconic silhouette of the Air Force 1 Low and the added dimension of sustainability. The blue and white combination adds a touch of freshness, making these kicks a versatile and conscious choice for everyday wear. Stay tuned for the drop date to secure your pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "University Blue." Elevate your street style with a sneaker that not only looks good but also reflects a step towards a greener and more responsible future in fashion.

Read More: Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott “University Red” Photos

“Platinum Violet” Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A platinum violet leather constructs the base of the uppers, with pebbled violet leather overlays, creating a bubbly sneaker. Also, a sail leather Swoosh is found on the sides, matching the midsole and tongue. Next, Nike branding is located on both the tongues and heels. Finally, the insoles feature Nike’s sustainable logos, a reminder that these sneakers are helping the environment.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” is going to drop in the Spring. Also, the retail price will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” Official Photos

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.