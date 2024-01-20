Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” Coming Soon

Embrace the fusion of style and sustainability with the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature in its upcoming "University Blue" colorway. This eco-conscious sneaker offers a seamless blend of blue and white hues, creating a cohesive and visually appealing design that aligns with the essence of nature. The "University Blue" edition of the Air Force 1 Low Next Nature not only captures attention with its color palette but also showcases Nike's commitment to sustainable practices. Crafted with recycled materials and environmentally friendly construction, these sneakers elevate your fashion choices while minimizing environmental impact.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this eco-friendly colorway, recognizing the iconic silhouette of the Air Force 1 Low and the added dimension of sustainability. The blue and white combination adds a touch of freshness, making these kicks a versatile and conscious choice for everyday wear. Stay tuned for the drop date to secure your pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "University Blue." Elevate your street style with a sneaker that not only looks good but also reflects a step towards a greener and more responsible future in fashion.

“Platinum Violet” Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A platinum violet leather constructs the base of the uppers, with pebbled violet leather overlays, creating a bubbly sneaker. Also, a sail leather Swoosh is found on the sides, matching the midsole and tongue. Next, Nike branding is located on both the tongues and heels. Finally, the insoles feature Nike’s sustainable logos, a reminder that these sneakers are helping the environment.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Platinum Violet” is going to drop in the Spring. Also, the retail price will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

