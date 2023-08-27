Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Black Gum” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High is a sneaker that merges style and performance. With its high-top design, it gives ankle support. The shoe features a mix of materials on the upper, offering durability and a unique look. Originally made for basketball, the Elevate High’s popularity extends to casual fashion. The cushioning in the sole adds comfort, suitable for both sports and everyday wear. Distinctive design elements, like the Jordan Wings logo and the branding on the tongue, make the Elevate High stand out. With various color choices, wearers can match their taste.

The shoe showcases Jordan’s dedication to innovation and performance through its construction. Its versatility and reliability make it a favored choice for athletes and sneaker fans. Although not as widely known as other Air Jordan sneakers, the Elevate High holds its place with its mix of style and function. It serves as a reminder that even in a world of bold designs, there’s room for a sneaker that balances performance and flair. Whether you’re on the court or out for a statement look, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High combines both aspects effectively.

“Black Gum” Air Jordan 1 Elevate High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber outsole with a thick, black midsole. Black patent leather constructs the uppers, with more black leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and black Air Jordan Wings logo add details to the design. A zip system on the inside of the sneakers allows you to slide in and out easily and comfortably.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Black Gum” will be released in October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

