Air Jordan 1 Elevate High x Union x Bephies Beauty Supply Photos

The Jordan 1 Elevate High is a highly sought-after sneaker that has captured the hearts of sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts worldwide. As an elevated iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 1, this shoe brings an added touch of sophistication and urban flair to its design. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Jordan 1 Elevate High boasts a high-top silhouette, providing not only a stylish look but also optimal ankle support for those who appreciate versatility and functionality in their footwear.

Union LA is a popular streetwear boutique known for its curated selection of clothing and footwear. They often collaborate with renowned brands, creating unique and sought-after collections. On the other hand, Bephies Beauty Supply is a beauty retailer offering a wide range of beauty products. This unexpected collaboration between Union LA, Bephies Beauty Supply, and Air Jordan 1 Elevate High is sure to create a buzz in the sneaker and fashion communities, promising an exciting and fresh take on the classic silhouette.

Bephies Beauty Supply x Union x Air Jordan 1 Elevate High

Thanks to @jfgrails for the images and information on this pair of sneakers. We can see from this photo that there seem to be two different pairs that will be released. Both are dressed in light colorways, with tones of sail and light green. Branding from Union LA is found on small, yellow tags. Both pairs also include quilted accents throughout the upper, giving the sneakers a bit of a rustic feel. Jordan Brand has collaborated with Union before, and those sneakers were very popular.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Bephies Beauty Supply x Union x Air Jordan 1 Elevate High will release on August 6th. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

