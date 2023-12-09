Bronny James' USC Debut Expected This Weekend

Bronny James could make his college debut this weekend against Long Beach State. James participated in his first full-contact practice session on Thursday, sparking hope that he is ready to play with the team. USC has not officially confirmed that James will play. However, coach Andy Enfield spoke openly about James appearing "very soon", albeit on a strict minutes limit. If James does play, it will mark a miraculous return from what was once thought a career-ending congenital heart condition.

James joins a USC team that has struggled in recent weeks. After starting the season 4-1, the Trojans have dropped two of their last three games. While ESPN gives the 49ers an 82.5% win probability against Long Beach State, the 49ers won't go down quietly. The Big West school is 6-4, including a marquee win over an ailing Michigan program. Trojans-49ers has become a regular non-conference matchup in recent years. Last season, USC won by 10. Furthermore, Bronny's father LeBron is expected to be in attendance for his son's debut. Bronny will be the first James to play college ball, as LeBron was drafted into the NBA right out of high school.

What To Expect From Bronny James' USC Debut

Fans flocking to the Galen Center should temper their expectations for James' first college game. With Enfield's starting lineup firmly set, James will likely come off the bench and play limited minutes, both due to the talent around him and as part of his ongoing recovery. However, his time on the floor will be marked by a mix of elite defense and scoring. Furthermore, with No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier scoring 17.3 a night, there will be less pressure on James to come in and immediately be a major contributor.

Despite this, anticipated for James' debut is already off the charts. "Everybody's excited to see Bronny on the court. The fans, teammates, everybody around our program and university. Bronny's done a great job of mentally and physically getting back to this point and I think he's very anxious to get back full-time playing. We're excited to watch him play," Enfield said earlier this week.

