Five Adidas Sneakers To Cop During Their 30 Percent Off Sale

Adidas sneakers are always consistent. There are so many great silhouettes out there, with many of them standing as icons. However, there are various other lesser-known silhouettes that are also fantastic in their own right. If you are a fan of Adidas sneakers, you will be happy to know that they are running a 30 percent off sale that starts on Thursday, August 10th and ends on Monday, August 14th. Overall, this is a huge sale that will encompass all of their sneakers. With this list, we look at the five silhouettes we will be copping.

Adidas UltraBoost 1.0

Firstly, we have the Adidas UltraBoost 1.0. Overall, this is a truly iconic sneaker that will live forever. When you think of what a shoe should look like, the UltraBoost should probably come to mind. The Boost midsole is absolutely perfect for running and walking. If you want extreme comfort and a great look, then these are definitely for you. (Image via Adidas)

Adidas Adissage Slides

Adidas has always been known for its incredible slides. The Adidas Adissage Slides are definitely up there among the best. If you are looking to take advantage of the summer and any sort of poolside activity, then these are for you. You really cannot go wrong with something like this if comfort and relaxation is your priority. (Image via Adidas)

Women’s Adidas OZWEEGO

This women’s Adidas OZWEEGO is perfect if you want to engage with the chunky runner trend. Although the Fila Disruptor used to run the market in this regard, the OZWEEGO is absolutely a great option. From the chunky midsole to the well-constructed upper, these are great for those looking to up their fashion game. (Image via Adidas)

Adidas Ultra 4D Running Shoes

Do you like the Adidas UltraBoost but want to experiment with a different midsole material? Well, the Adidas Ultra 4D runner is perfect for you. The 4D design of the midsole is great for comfort and it offers some truly unique aesthetics. Adidas has done a great job of refining this concept, and these kicks are a great example of this. (Image via Adidas)

Adidas NMD_R1 V3

Lastly, we have the Adidas NMD_R1 V3. Yes, that name sounds like some sort of music file from FL Studio. However, it is actually a shoe that continues the amazing legacy of the NMD. If you want something that brings the NMD into the contemporary world, then these are for you. It also helps that some amazing colorways are available right now. (Image via Adidas)

Let us know which of these Adidas sneakers is your favorite, in the comments section down below.

