New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 “Olive” Out Now

The New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 is a skateboarding shoe. It’s designed in collaboration with Tiago Lemos, a professional skateboarder. The shoe features a durable build and cushioning for skateboarding activities. Skaters favor the New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 for its practicality. It has a simple design with the Numeric logo on the sides. Also, the shoe comes in various color combinations. Known for its performance features, the shoes appeal to skateboarders and fans of skate culture. It’s designed to endure the challenges of skateboarding and offer comfort while performing tricks.

New Balance’s partnership with Tiago Lemos showcases its skateboarding culture. The shoe’s functionality and straightforward design make it a reliable choice for skateboarding enthusiasts. With its focus on performance and functionality, the New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 offers skateboarders a dependable option. Whether you’re cruising or performing tricks, this shoe provides the needed support. Its collaboration with Tiago Lemos brings a touch of his style to the skateboard scene, making it a preferred choice for those looking for both performance and aesthetics.

“Olive” New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010

The sneakers feature a durable black rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. A grey mesh base constructs the uppers, featuring prominent olive suede overlays. The New Balance “N” logo, in grey and white, is located on the sides. Also, the tongues feature New Balance branding and the heels feature Fuelcell branding, New Balance’s foam technology. Overall, these sneakers are simple and clean and can be worn with just about any outfit.

Sneaker News reports that the New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 “Olive” is available for purchase now at New Balance. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $110. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

