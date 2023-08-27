Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Jewel” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic sneaker with a rich history that dates back to 1982. Known for its classic and versatile design, the Air Force 1 Low has become a timeless staple in sneaker culture. Its low-cut silhouette and clean lines make it suitable for various styles and occasions, from streetwear to casual wear. Over the years, the Air Force 1 Low has seen countless colorways and collaborations, further solidifying its status as a must-have in every sneaker collection.

One new variation is the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Jewel” which offers a unique blend of earthy tones and premium materials. With its enduring popularity and ongoing relevance in the sneaker community, the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to be a symbol of style, comfort, and cultural significance. The “Hemp/Coconut Milk” edition serves as a fantastic addition to the Air Force 1 legacy, creating attention and admiration from sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk High x Supreme “Rammellzee” First Look

“Black Jewel” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole – which features AIR branding on the sides. A black leather constructs the uppers, with more black leather overlays. A shiny black Nike Swoosh continues the dark theme, and a blacked-out tongue is present as well. Black Nike branding is on the tongues and on the heels. As you can tell, the theme of these sneakers is black – whcih is both simple and also won’t show wear. These sneakers are definitely easy to style and wear, and certainly comfortable.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Jewel” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Mid “Halloween” Release Details

[Via]