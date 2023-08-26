Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronze Jewel” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most popular Nike sneakers ever. With its use of air cushioning, the Nike Air Force 1 changed the basketball shoe design when it was released in 1982. It was first designed as a high-performance basketball sneaker, but it immediately became more popular as a fashionable off-court shoe. The Air Force 1 Low has established itself as a timeless shoe in sneakerhead culture throughout the years by constantly reinventing itself with different colorways, collaborations, and limited editions.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s legacy is unshakable. Its air cushioning revolutionized basketball shoe design in 1982. Originally crafted for courts, it swiftly transformed into a trendy off-court icon. Evolving through diverse colorways, collaborations, and limited editions, it remains a timeless masterpiece in sneaker culture.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 “Monarch” Coming Soon

“Bronze Jewel” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole features the AIR branding on the sides, near the heel. White leather completely constructs the uppers with perforations to allow for comfort and breathability. A bronze jewel Nike Swoosh adds a touch of class to the sneakers. More bronze branding can be located on the tongue and heels, both branding “Nike Air.” Overall, these sneakers are clean and simple with a cohesive colorway. They keep a minimal feel as the bulk of the sneakers are white leather, but add a touch of pazzazz with the bronze jewel color. Also, the sneakers will be released with a toothbrush as part of the kit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronze Jewel” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” New Product Shots

[Via]