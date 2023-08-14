Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Baroque Brown” Unveiled

Overall, there have been some incredible Supreme x Nike sneakers over the years. Although, many fans out there prefer the Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration that has taken hold these past few years. So far, there have been three color schemes to be released. Firstly, we have the all-white model. From there, we have an all-black scheme and even a New York-centric “Flax” offering. These are all iconic shoes at this point, and the Supreme branding makes them that much better. Having said that, you cannot help but feel like a few other colorways are missing.

For the last few months, there have been teasers claiming that Nike and Supreme are working on something new. Every single season they drop a new collaboration together. However, the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low was being primed for some sort of update. Now, that update has been shown off thanks to official images of the “Baroque Brown” color scheme.

“Baroque Brown” Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

As you can see in the images above and below, this shoe has a monochromatic look, for the most part. The shoe is covered in brown leather and the midsole has the exact same look to it. However, we do get a pop of color near the back heel thanks to the red Supreme box logo. Moreover, some of the laces that come with this pair have the Supreme logo all over them. This creates a unique look that will certainly break up a bit of the monotany.

For now, according to Complex, there is no release date for this shoe. However, it is going to be coming out soon as part of the upcoming Supreme season. That said, there is going to be a lot of anticipation, and understandably so. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

