New Balance 1906R “Reflection” Releasing Very Soon

The New Balance 1906R continues to impress sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and exceptional comfort. With the upcoming "Reflection" colorway, New Balance introduces a sleek and versatile option for those seeking a clean aesthetic. Featuring a combination of white and grey tones, this color scheme exudes understated elegance and versatility, making it a perfect choice for any outfit. The "Reflection" colorway offers a refreshing take on the classic New Balance silhouette, combining modern style with heritage-inspired design elements.

Its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure a smooth ride, while the durable outsole offers traction and stability on various surfaces. From morning commutes to weekend adventures, this versatile sneaker is designed to keep up with your active lifestyle. As the release date for the "Reflection" colorway approaches, sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to add this stylish silhouette to their collection. With its clean design and subtle color palette, the New Balance 1906R in "Reflection" is poised to become a wardrobe staple for those who appreciate both style and functionality.

"Reflection" New Balance 1906R

The shoe boasts a black rubber outsole paired with a white midsole, ensuring durability and style. Designed for both casual wear and athletic performance, it offers versatility for any occasion. Its upper combines leather and mesh in various shades of white and grey, providing breathability and comfort. Adorning the sides are the iconic New Balance "N" logos, while the tongues feature the "NB" logo and a running patch. Completing the design, the heels also feature the "NB" logo. With its sleek design and functional features, these sneakers are a perfect choice for summer activities.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 1906R “Reflection” will be released on April 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

