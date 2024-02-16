Nike Air Force 1 Low “Aquarius Blue/Green Shock” Dropped

The Nike Air Force 1 Low just dropped in the exciting "Aquarius Blue/Green Shock" colorway. This fresh iteration of the iconic silhouette features vibrant hues of blue and green, injecting a pop of color into any outfit. With its classic design and timeless appeal, the Air Force 1 Low continues to be a staple in sneaker culture. The "Aquarius Blue/Green Shock" colorway adds a modern twist to the iconic silhouette, offering a bold, eye-catching look that's perfect for making a statement. Constructed with premium materials and attention to detail, the Air Force 1 Low delivers both style and comfort.

Whether you're hitting the streets or just kicking back, these sneakers are sure to turn heads wherever you go. The "Aquarius Blue/Green Shock" colorway is a refreshing take on the Air Force 1 Low, bringing a burst of energy to your footwear rotation. With its striking color combination and iconic silhouette, this recent release will surely be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Get ready to step out in style with this vibrant and eye-catching iteration of a true sneaker classic.

“Aquarius Blue/Green Shock” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from both a sail and green leather base, with blue leather overlays. Further, a sail leather Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and the heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Aquarius Blue/Green Shock” was just released on February 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $135. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

