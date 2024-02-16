Nike LeBron 4 Menace “Fruity Pebbles” Officially Revealed

The Nike LeBron 4 Menace, known for its performance on the field, is going to be released in an exciting "Fruity Pebbles" colorway. This vibrant iteration pays homage to the popular cereal brand, adding a playful touch to the cleat's design. Featuring a mix of bright colors and bold patterns, the "Fruity Pebbles" colorway is sure to turn heads on the field. The cleat's upper is adorned with a colorful array of hues reminiscent of the iconic cereal, creating a visually striking look.

Designed to deliver top-tier performance, the LeBron 4 Menace combines style with functionality. Its innovative construction and traction-enhancing features make it a favorite among athletes seeking an edge on the field. With its eye-catching design and high-performance capabilities, the Nike LeBron 4 Menace in the "Fruity Pebbles" colorway will be a hit among football players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Whether on the field or off, this cleat offers a unique blend of style and functionality, showcasing LeBron James' influence both on and off the court.

"Fruity Pebbles" Nike LeBron 4 Menace

The cleats feature a blue and purple sole, of course with cleats for traction on the field. The uppers of the sneakers are exactly like the regular Fruity Pebbles pair. The sneakers feature a fruity pebbles design, exactly like the popular breakfast cereal. The cleats also feature blue laces and purple accents near the top of the shoes. Overall, these cleats are certainly vibrant and feature performance details for the field.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike LeBron 4 Menace “Fruity Pebbles” is going to be released in the spring. Also, the retail price is expected to be $230 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

