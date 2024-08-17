Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” New Release Date

A slight delay for this pair.

The "DMV" colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite One is launching soon. It pays tribute to Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. This model features an icy blue sole contrasting with a metallic copper upper for a striking look. The metallic copper reflects the rich heritage and diversity of the DMV area. This design, rich in local culture, is sure to attract both sneaker lovers and DMV residents. The unique design of this colorway represents more than just style; it serves as a nod to the vibrant life and creativity found in the DMV area.

This Foamposite model not only catches the eye with its unique colors but also offers the durability and comfort Foamposites are famous for. The icy blue sole not only adds to its visual appeal but also provides excellent traction and support. Celebrating regional pride, this sneaker is expected to be a prized addition to any collection. As anticipation grows, stay tuned for more details on this special edition Foamposite's availability. The release of the "DMV" Nike Air Foamposite One will make waves, captivating sneaker fans.

"DMV" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase an icy blue sole alongside a carbon fiber midsole. The uppers feature metallic bronze ribbed material, a common element in many Foamposite designs. Additionally, the tongue and heel are accented with more bronze, highlighting Nike and Foamposite branding. Unique to this model, the heels also display DMV and Penny logos, adding a personalized touch. Overall, this metallic colorway celebrates the DMV area, bringing a regional homage into its design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "DMV" will be released on August 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

Image via Nike