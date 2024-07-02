Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Release Date Revealed

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” will be released on August 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers feature an icy blue sole paired with a carbon fiber midsole. Also, the upper boasts a metallic bronze ribbed protective material, a signature element of most Foamposites. Further, additional bronze accents enhance the tongue and heel, showcasing Nike branding and Foamposite logos. The heels highlight DMV and Penny branding, adding unique details. Overall, these sneakers exude a metallic colorway that pays homage to the DMV.

In addition to its eye-catching color scheme, the Nike Air Foamposite One "DMV" boasts the signature durability and comfort the Foamposite line is known for. The icy blue sole enhances the overall aesthetic while providing superior traction and support. With its bold design and nod to regional pride, this release is poised to become a coveted addition to any sneaker collection. Keep reading further details on availability as excitement builds for this special edition Foamposite release.

