Playboi Carti Shares Drake DMs, Fans Beg And Plead For A Collab

Carti has fans speculating these days.

BYAlexander Cole
2019 Governors Ball Festival

Playboi Carti is someone who is constantly being very mysterious. Overall, this has annoyed fans quite a bit. They just want music, however, Carti has forced them to wait. Luckily, it would appear as though the wait is actually almost over. Recently, it was revealed that Carti would be dropping a new album in January. Furthermore, he came through with a track last weekend called "Ur The Moon." This was all good news, and for fans, the good news keeps on rolling in.

For instance, last night, he dropped another new song called "2024." He is clearly going in a whole direction with his next album, and fans cannot wait to hear what he has in store for us. This new track is getting rave reviews, and it is clear that fans are in for a real treat, moving forward. Furthermore, Carti took to Instagram and revealed that he sent Drake a message. The two called each other "twin," with Drake encouraging the artist to call him. He even gave Carti praise for the new track.

Playboi Carti Is Fully Back

Subsequently, this interaction began to make the rounds on Twitter, and the supporters are already trying to get a collab from the two. In the tweets below, you can see just how much excitement exists right now. The excitement is contagious, and we can just imagine how everyone is feeling right now. Carti hasn't dropped an album since 2020, and there was this sense that the new album would never come. Now, however, we are being proven wrong, and we cannot wait for the new body of work to arrive.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the two new Carti tracks, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases. There is a lot of great music on the horizon for next year.

