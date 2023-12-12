Kanye West "Vultures:" Backstreet Boys Never Gave Full Permission For "Everybody Sample"

Kanye West is previewing his new album with Ty Dolla Sign right now. Overall, the album is called Vultures and it promises to be a huge release right as the year comes to a close. In fact, it is supposed to come out on Friday, December 15th. This is an ambitious release date given the fact that Ye is known for delaying his albums. However, last night, he held the listening party for the album, and there were a ton of huge features. For instance, we heard tracks from Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, and yes, North West.

One of the songs that seems to be getting a lot of attention is the intro track "Everybody." This is a song that contains a pretty obvious sample of "Everybody" by the Backstreet Boys. Since debuting the song, many fans have thought about just how expensive this sample must have been. Well, it turns out that Kanye doesn't even know. According to TMZ, Ye was never given full clearance for the sample. Simply put, he probably will not be able to release this by Friday.

Kanye West - "Everybody"

Overall, things could absolutely change by then. However, it is going to take a lot of convincing to get this cleared. After all, it is an iconic sample, and Ye is not someone that a lot of people want to be associated with. Moreover, with the album dropping in just three days, the pressure is on. It could very well be a situation where Ye just scraps the song entirely. Ultimately, this would be a huge detriment to his album and a significant portion of its marketing. Only time will tell whether or not Kanye will eventually get that stamp of approval.

