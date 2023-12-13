Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures": What We Know

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are gearing up for the release of their collaborative studio album, Vultures. While the duo have worked together on numerous occasions, this is the first time they have come together for a complete album under the name ￥$. From “Only One,” “Real Friends,” and “Fade” to “Freeee,” “Everything We Need,” and “Ego Death,” Kanye and Ty have shown fans that they make a good pairing. The last time they teamed up for a track was on “Junya Pt. 2” from Donda, Ye’s last official album. He did release last year’s unfinished demo album, Donda 2 via his Stem Player. Ty’s last full-length release was a collaborative album with dvsn, 2021’s Cheers To The Best Memories.

￥$ are set to release Vultures this Friday, December 15, although Kanye is notorious for failing to release albums on time. As we patiently await the release of Vultures, here is what we know so far about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals Release Date For Ty Dolla $ign Collab Album, "Vultures"

Recording & Planned Listening Events

Back in October, Billboard reported that Kanye West was shopping a collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign to distributors. The two had been spotted in multiple locations like Italy, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia, likely recording the album. These initial reports were confirmed by Ty Dolla $ign when he tweeted “￥$” to promote a joint concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy. However, this event and all subsequent listening sessions were canceled. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign performed old classics and played snippets of new music this past week during Art Basel in Miami, confirming that the album is on its way. They eventually revealed the album’s official release date and features at their official listening party in Sunrise, Florida.

The First Official Taste Of Vultures

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s first release as ￥$ and lead single for Vultures arrived last month. The album’s title track features Bump J and Lil Durk, though Durk’s feature was re-added after initially being removed. The song notably features a line where Kanye mocks his antisemitic rant. He excitingly raps, “How I'm anti-Semitic? I just f*cked a Jewish bitch.” While the Anti-Defamation League did not respond favorably to the lyric, the single confirmed the album was officially on its way. Aside from “Vultures,” Fred again... premiered a track titled “Slide” from the album during a DJ set last month. There is also the Backstreet Boys-sampling intro, “Everybody,” a Timbaland-produced song teased by Kanye West on social media and later debuted in Miami.

The Tracklist & Album Artwork

Similar to the rollout for The Life Of Pablo, Ty Dolla $ign shared a written tracklist for Vultures, featuring 18 songs. Also in the photo is a new logo donning a double-headed eagle reminiscent of the Albanian flag. Some also noticed its similarity to the Nazi coat of arms, which is unsurprising given Kanye’s viral antisemitic comments. In addition to the tracklist, the album artwork for Vultures was revealed by Playboi Carti in a social media post. The cover repurposes Caspar David Friedrich’s Landscape With Graves. The German artist’s paintings were once used to promote Nazi ideology in the form of German nationalism. Ty Dolla $ign also shared an updated cover for Vultures labeled “Volume 1,” along with a pre-save link.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign‘s "Vultures" Artwork Traced To 19th Century Painter Caspar David Friedrich

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Premiered Their Album At The “Vultures Rave”

After playing snippets at Art Basel, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign premiered their collaborative album at the “Vultures Rave” in Sunrise, Florida. Ye donned a black KKK hood, reminiscent of the music video for his song “Black Skinhead.” During the 50-minute listening session, the duo premiered tracks with features from James Blake, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, Kodak Black, Bad Bunny, and Offset. Many of these artists attended, appearing onstage with Kanye and Ty.

Kanye’s daughter North, who contributed a verse to the album, stood on stage alongside her father. Also on the album is “New Body,” a Nicki Minaj-featuring track that was once meant for the now-scrapped Yandhi album. Producers on the album include 88-Keys, Fred again.., Timbaland, and Ronny J. For now, this is all we know about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, Vultures. Check back in with HotNewHipHop for the latest updates.

[via] [via]