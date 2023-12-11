Kanye West Performs "Runaway" & "Can't Tell Me Nothing" During DJ Khaled's Miami Set: Watch

Kanye West's album rollouts have a reputation for being tumultuous, and so far, Vultures is no exception. Just a few weeks ago it seemed as though we wouldn't be getting the joint project at all, but more recently, a tracklist landed online, complete with the long-awaited "New Body" and several other titles we can't wait to hear. Ahead of his listening party on Tuesday (December 12), Ye has been out and about in Miami with his wife, Bianca Censori, and other close friends for Art Basel. The father of four was wandering around sans shoes when cameras caught up with him over the weekend, and he certainly made his presence felt during his surprise appearance with DJ Khaled at LIV Miami on Sunday (December 10).

As TMZ reports, rather than just sticking to his most recent arrivals, West went back in time to perform throwback favourites for his audience. Among them were MBDTF's "Runaway," and Graduation's "Can't Tell Me Nothing," both of which had the venue rapping along. Even after being cancelled and condemned by the public all through 2022, the 46-year-old still knows how to charm a crowd.

Kanye West is Ready for Vultures

Elsewhere in Miami, Ye stopped by a local Jamaican restaurant where he rapped "Father Stretch My Hands" along with others dining at the hot spot. Earlier in the weekend, the father of four previewed some upcoming releases at the same joint, including a recently teased track with an iconic (albeit surprising) Backstreet Boys sample. With the Vultures listening event less than 48 hours away, we can't wait to hear what else Yeezy and Ty Dolla Sign have been cooking up for us.

Bianca Censori and her bold outfits stood out in the streets of Italy during her trip around Europe with Kanye West, but at Art Basel in Miami, her obscure fashion choices seem much less unconventional. Check out one of her recent revealing fits at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

