Kanye West & Bianca Censori Receive More Restaurant Bans Following Their Viral BBQ Date

Kanye and Bianca continue to be polarizing.

If there is one word to describe the relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori it would be controversial. Yes, it may be the obvious choice, but that is all they do is stir up debate and hate. It stems from the Georgia rapper's explosive personality and Censori's willingness to go along with it. While Ye would disagree with that, plenty of other people on the internet are looking through the same lens. The outfit selections, particularly on the part of the 29-year-old Australian architect, are the ones always turning heads and churning stomachs. In fact, her barely-there metallic silver bikini at a local L.A. barbeque joint was in the headlines just a couple of days ago.

Surprisingly, Bludso's BBQ was okay with the attire, and following their lunch stop, Kanye and Bianca went to the theaters to see A Quiet Place: Day One. Well, after yet another "WTF" outfit, multiple unnamed restaurateurs are putting their feet down. They are claiming they will dismiss them if they attempt to enter their establishments, according to the Daily Mail. "'I wouldn't have them in my restaurant. Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this out and about. What is wrong with them?'", one supposed owner said online.

Kanye & Bianca Won't Get Service From Several Restaurants

There is another person that shares the same sentiment, however there is a scenario they propose could be acceptable. "'No self-respecting restaurant owner or manager should be letting them enter with her dressed like that UNLESS they, in advance, pay to book out the whole restaurant so it is their own private venue while they are there.'" This is not the first time these two have been banned from businesses, and we are pretty certain these will not be the last.