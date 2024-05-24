Diddy Accused Of Sexual Assault By Sixth Woman: Breaking Down The Latest Lawsuit

In the past two days, Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a second sexual assault lawsuit, adding to a series of troubling allegations against him. The latest case, filed by April Lampros, accuses Combs of multiple instances of sexual assault spanning from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. Lampros claims that the abuse began when she was a student in New York City and continued during her internship at Arista Records. This lawsuit follows closely on the heels of another accusation, signaling a growing crisis for the music mogul. As these legal battles unfold, the details paint a disturbing picture of the experiences of these women.

April Lampros' Allegations

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: Sean "P Diddy" Combs performs during Escape To Total Rewards at Gotham Hall on March 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

April Lampros filed her lawsuit on Thursday at the Supreme Court of the State of New York, detailing "four terrifying sexual encounters" with Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to the documents, she met Combs in 1994 while attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. Lampros’ allegations include charges of battery, assault, sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gender-motivated violence. She asserts that the assaults have caused her ongoing harm, including severe emotional distress and physical injuries, for which she seeks monetary damages.

Internship At Arista Records

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

At the time of the alleged assaults, Lampros was an intern at Arista Records. The lawsuit claims that the company was negligent in allowing Combs to hold a position of authority, arguing that they failed to protect her and other potential victims from harm. Bad Boy Records, Arista Records, and Sony Entertainment are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit. The complaint states that these companies should have known about Combs’ propensity for violence and sexual misconduct. Representatives from these companies have been contacted by BBC News for comment but have yet to respond.

Secret Recording Allegations

In a particularly troubling claim, the lawsuit states that Combs recorded a video of him and Lampros having sex without her knowledge and consent. Lampros was reportedly informed about the video only a few years ago and learned that Combs had shown it to multiple people. This allegation adds another layer of violation to her claims, highlighting the pervasive nature of the alleged abuse.

Cassie's Statement & Video

In a related development, singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, recently made her first public statement following the release of a video showing Combs attacking her in 2016. The video, which emerged last week via CNN, led Cassie to reflect on her own experiences of domestic violence at the hands of Combs. She described the impact of the abuse as life-altering, stating, "Domestic violence broke me down to someone I never thought I would become." Cassie’s legal action against Combs last year also brought attention to his alleged pattern of abusive behavior. In response to the video, Combs issued an apology, expressing his disgust at his actions.

Recent Accusations & Legal Troubles

Earlier this week, another woman, model Crystal McKinney, accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003. McKinney’s lawsuit claims that Combs invited her to his New York studio, where he provided her with alcohol and marijuana until she was intoxicated, then sexually assaulted her. This accusation is part of a broader pattern of allegations that have emerged against Combs in recent months. Last month, federal authorities raided Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a federal human trafficking investigation, indicating the severe and far-reaching nature of the legal issues he faces.

Ongoing Investigations & Public Response

The allegations against Combs have sparked significant public and media attention, raising questions about the music industry’s handling of such serious claims. While representatives for Combs have yet to comment on the latest lawsuit, the mounting accusations have undoubtedly tarnished his public image. As the legal proceedings continue, the testimonies of the women involved will play a crucial role in determining the outcomes of these cases. The industry and public alike are closely watching, with many calling for accountability and justice for the victims.

