Kenny Muney Recruits Key Glock For Laid-Back Track “Paper Route”

"The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe" drops on December 6.

It's already been a good year for Kenny Muney fans. The Memphis rapper unleashed his album The Blue Seasons back in March, followed by various singles. Now, he's preparing to deliver a new edition of the project, The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe. It's scheduled to drop tomorrow (December 6) and will feature an impressive 12 new tracks.

To get listeners ready for what's to come, however, Kenny has dropped off a new music video for his song "Paper Route" featuring fellow Tennessee native Key Glock. The laid-back track features boastful bars about being "married to the money." The simplistic music video shows the two artists flaunting their whips, in the studio, and more. This isn't the first video supporters have seen from Kenny Muney in recent weeks, as he also dropped videos to accompany "Jacuzzi On The Roof" and "I Ain't Roddy" late last month. Both of those songs are also expected to appear on The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe.

The release of Kenny Muney's new music video comes after he called out Ralo and DJ Akademiks in October over Young Dolph. He accused them of using the trial of his late friend and collaborator's alleged killers as clickbait. "Quit speaking on situations wit them folks on the other side cause it ain't a game!!" he wrote at the time. "If anybody know @youngdolph he don't give a damn what nobody else f*ckin wit who let my n***a rest!!" Ralo later confirmed that they'd worked things out, admitting that Kenny Muney was right.

Kenny Muney Prepares To Unveil The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe

