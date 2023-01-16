PRE’s Kenny Muney is all about his bread on his latest single, “Big Muney Sh*t.”

Kenny Muney isn’t wasting any time this year, as witnessed with the release of his latest single. The rapper comes through with a blistering banger, equipped with a chilling instrumental. Muney glides over the haunting operatic vocal samples with a cold-blooded flow and witty punchline that he delivers nonchalantly. “N***a played then let it rip/ We gon’ spin this shit, BeyBlade his crib,” Muney raps over the eerie production.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: Kenny Muney performs during Kenny Muney’s “Time is Muney” listening session at Street Execs Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on February 23, 2022. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

More importantly, the “Backend Freestyle” rapper provides fans with a glimpse into his hustler mentality. He details his drive to get to the bag, from his days trapping to maneuvering through the rap industry.

The music video also dropped with the song, which showcases Kenny Muney, along with Key Glock, turning up in a parking lot, flexing bills and living life.

Kenny Muney bubbled up over the years but it feels like 2023 could be the year he really makes his mark on the rap game. The Paper Route Empire signee blessed fans with Time Is Muney at the beginning of 2022 but it looks like a deluxe edition is coming soon.

Check out Kenny Muney’s “Big Muney Shit” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I play with that grass but I look like I sold a hunnid bricks

I run through a thousand packs so fast, I’m on some Sonic shit

I’m ’bout to buy this Jesus piece, new water on some Sunday shit

‘Cause if it ain’t the money, God the only one I’m bondin’ with