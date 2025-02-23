Boldy James Hypes Up His Next Album With Chuck Strangers-Produced Lead Single "Whale Fishing"

Boldy James' album will also be mixed and mastered by The Alchemist.

This will be the first time Boldy James has recruited Chuck Strangers, another fellow underground icon, to produce an entire body of work for him. But that's not all. Finally, The Alchemist , who's assisted Bo on numerous occasions, is going to be involved once more. Sadly, it'll be more of a background role as he will be on the mixing and mastering side of things. His presence should still be felt though even with Chuck being more than capable of handling this on his own. This new duo is promoting the tape with "Whale Fishing," a familiar jazzy and soulful cut with boss talk and street lingo. Apparently, the YouTube version (only one available right now) cuts out an apparent feature from Maxo Kream (per Genius). Features aren't listed yet, so maybe they are saving that for when it drops on 2/27.

Boldy James is going back to his sonic roots for his upcoming album, Token of Appreciation, and our first look is "Whale Fishing." If you aren't a frequent enough listener of the Detroit rapper, that's dirty boom-bap with nasty sample flips/loops. His past two projects , Permanent Ink and Murder During Drug Traffic , took a on a trap influence. We can appreciate the willingness to try out different sound palettes. However, in trying not to sound as ungrateful as possible, we feel he's more suited for this grimier and rougher aesthetic. This isn't the only reason to celebrate though.

About The Author

