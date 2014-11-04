Chuck Strangers
- SongsChuck Strangers & The Alchemist Get "Ski'd Up" On New Single: StreamThe Pro Era lyricist is expected to drop his next project, "A Forsaken Lover's Plea," this year on March 15, and this single shows it'll be special.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsChuck Strangers Catches A Vibe On "Too Afraid To Dance"The latest EP from Pro Era's Chuck Strangers. By Aron A.
- NewsChuck Strangers Is In His "Regular Season" For New SingleThe Pro Era rapper/producer returns with a moody new single.By Dre D.
- Music VideosJoey Bada$$ & Chuck Strangers Roam The Streets Of New York In "Style Wars" VideoChuck Strangers flexes his rap skills.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsChuck Strangers & Kirk Knight Rep Pro Era On "Thoro Hall"The track comes off Chuck's debut "Consumers Park."By Trevor Smith
- NewsChuck Strangers Drops "Consumers Park" Ft. Joey Bada$$, Issa Gold & MoreChuck Strangers drops off his debut album, "Consumers Park."By Aron A.
- NewsChuck Strangers Recruits Issa Gold For New Song "Peaceful"Chuck Strangers delivers another single off his debut project "Consumers Park."By Aron A.
- NewsChuck Strangers Grabs Joey Bada$$ For New Single "Style Wars"Chuck Strangers teases his upcoming solo project. By Chantilly Post
- News34th & BeverleyPro Era's Chuck Strangers pays homage to East Flatbush, Brooklyn with "34th & Beverley."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe WindChuck Strangers blesses us with an instrumental, "The Wind."By Rose Lilah
- NewsNiggas Gotta Eat ThoChuck Strangers drops a little sketch called "Niggas Gotta Eat Tho."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTouchChuck Strangers and Kehlani team up on "Touch."By Patrick Lyons