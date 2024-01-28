Chuck Strangers & The Alchemist Get "Ski'd Up" On New Single: Stream

Pro Era's own Chuck Strangers is gearing up for a new album very soon. Moreover, his next project A Forsaken Lover's Plea is set to drop on March 15 of this year via Lex Records, and we already have some singles to tease how great this LP will likely come out. This newest one, "Ski'd Up," sees the Too Afraid To Dance MC pontificating on family over a buttery smooth beat from none other than The Alchemist. Overall, it's exactly the kind of reflective, measured, and grounded boom-bap that the Joey Bada$$ fronted Pro Era collective burst onto the scene with over a decade ago. Fortunately, the rapper proves that it's still as captivating as ever.

Furthermore, that's largely due to Uncle Al's simple but ridiculously effective beat here, which is a bit more calm and woozy than Chuck Strangers' usual output. For example, the woodwind loop here is an ethereal and meditative melody for the "Regular Season" artist to flow over, and one that lends itself well to spontaneous and focused flow switches. In addition, The Alchemist's percussive treatment slightly mutes the kick and snare to make them small details which still loom large over such a minimalist beat. As the Brooklyn lyricist delves deeper into family relationships, his day-to-day, and his motivation to keep finding success, subtle pads and echoes give "Ski'd Up" more atmosphere.

Chuck Strangers' "Ski'd Up" With The Alchemist: Stream

Meanwhile, the California beatsmith has works of his own to look forward to and celebrate, such as his Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine collab tape Hall & Nash 2 and his (presumably) upcoming link-up with Kid Cudi. As we wait for A Forsaken Lover's Plea, we can't imagine Chuck Strangers failing to engage listeners with his rhymes and perspective. As such, we're glad "Ski'd Up" points in that direction. If you haven't heard the song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout bars below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for more great hip-hop releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

"Auntie, can I roll this weed up?" (Of course you can),

'Cause when I twist the last spliff of the ounce, we piled in the suburban to bounce,

We fixed on getting larger amounts,

F**k what you made on the job, it's what you take to the house

