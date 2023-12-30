The Alchemist Reacts To Billboard's "Best Hip-Hop Producers" List Snub

The Alchemist keeps proving himself as one of the game's best producers year after year, but it seems like not everyone's caught up. Moreover, Billboard recently put out their list of the 25 best hip-hop producers of all time, including Dr. Dre, The Neptunes, J Dilla, and many more. However, Uncle Al didn't make the list, something that many hip-hop fans lamented online despite the incredibly steep competition across the culture's 50 years. Via Twitter on Thursday (December 28), he suggested that he was pretty unbothered by the lack of mention while maintaining that the important thing is to focus on proving yourself right every single time.

"but my mommy said i’m the best!!! lol," The Alchemist joked along with a praying hands emoji in response to Billboard's ranking. "Just keep going cr*zy," he added about an hour later on the social media platform, seemingly continuing his train of thought. "Ignore the scoreboard. By the time they do the math you’ll be so up that it won’t even matter." Given the California native's incredible and prolific run of projects and credits in the 2020s decade alone, it's clear that he's not slowing down at all in this regard.

The Alchemist Responds To Billboard Omitting Him From Best Rap Producers List

Most recently– in fact, just yesterday at press time– The Alchemist released Hall & Nash 2, a collaborative tape with Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn. This was originally meant to be a sequel mixtape to the original Hall & Nash by the Griselda duo over half a decade ago. Alas, they used some of these tracks like "Ray Mysterio" for other projects, but they now released the original version of the record for fans to enjoy. Not only that, but apparently they're coming through with an revamped version later in 2024, which should be very exciting.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old also has some new music with Yasiin Bey coming soon, of which he previewed some at a recent show. As his collaborations expand and his status further cements itself in the contemporary game, he becomes much more than just a legend. LeBron's still putting up spectacular numbers... why can't beatmakers do the same? For more news and the latest updates on The Alchemist, log back into HNHH.

