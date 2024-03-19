Chuck Strangers Taps Joey Bada$$, The Alchemist, & More For "A Forsaken Lover's Plea"

At the backend of January we covered out first material from Pro Era rapper Chuck Strangers in over three years. The Brooklynite had been gearing up for his comeback album with the release of the single "Ski'd Up." We thoroughly enjoyed the track in every way from Chuck's focused flows and The Alchemist's smooth, woodwind beat. Now, Chuck Strangers is back to deliver on that album, which is called A Forsaken Lover's Plea.

This is just the third overall project from Strangers, and as we mentioned his first in about four years. That last offering was Too Afraid to Dance. Chuck is definitely making up for some lost time here, as he brings his longest album to date. There are 17 tracks, but at a breezy 34-minute runtime.

Listen To A Forsaken Lover's Plea By Chuck Strangers

Joining Chuck over tons of solid jazz and boom bap beats are his bandmate Joey Bada$$, fellow New Yorker Erick the Architect, Obii Say, Remy Banks. All in all, this a very solid album from an underrated lyricist. If you need something to keep you focused with the immaculate vibes and standout writing this is your record. Be sure to check out Chuck's new tape above with the links.

A Forsaken Lover's Plea Tracklist:

Richard Pryor (Intro) Dead Vines Close Calls Sermonette with The Alchemist Ski'd Up with The Alchemist Too Afraid to Dance with Remy Banks A Forsaken Lover's Plea Sunset Park Polish Jazz with Joey Bada$$ Feelings Crusaders (Interlude) To All the Girls (Paid Prgramming) Home Ali's Roti Shop Grasp with Obii Say Flatbush N**** with Erick the Architect Count on My Love

